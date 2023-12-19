DENVER (KDVR) — Crews in Wheat Ridge responded to a fire at a building under construction on Tuesday morning.

According to the West Metro Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to a fire at the West 38 Apartments on 38th Avenue and Upham Street at around 6 a.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where several firefighters were entering the bottom half of the apartment complex. Heavy smoke was coming from the entrance of the building.

FOX31’s Samantha Spitz was on the scene and spoke with neighbors who said the fire started in a restaurant that was under construction and connected to the apartments.

According to West Metro Fire, the restaurant is called Little Brazil. Construction materials inside caught on fire and triggered the fire alarms and sprinklers.

West Metro Fire said the fire was contained to one unit on the first floor, and that the smoke damage was limited through the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters said 38th Avenue was closed while crews responded, but it has since been reopened.

This is the third fire at a building under construction in the metro area in the past week.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, crews in Aurora battled a fire that engulfed a residential building under construction. In total, five units were destroyed. The cause of this fire is still under investigation, but police believe it may have been set on purpose.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a large fire at a construction complex at Colfax and Peoria. Due to the fire, the intersection will be closed for the foreseeable future.

There has been no word if any of these fires are connected.