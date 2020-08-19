Crews protecting homes in northern Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire rages



FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Mitch Utterback is no stranger to service. The National Guard veteran of 20 years is spending his retirement serving in a different way: helping coordinate the response for the Cameron Peak Fire growing west of Fort Collins.

“We are in this line of work because we like serving a cause greater than ourselves,” Utterback said.

Utterback is a liaison for the incident management team, which is in communication with everything from Larimer County, to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Rocky Mountain National Park to make sure everyone is on the same page for the wildfire.

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres as of Tuesday and remains 0% contained.

No structures have been damaged, as crews work around the clock to clear vegetation and brush to prevent the fire from spreading to properties.

Earlier this week, about a dozen members of the Forest Service Squad 1-1 out of Nederland came to clear the area near Brad Monesitt’s home near Red Feather Lakes.

“What they’re doing is trying to protect our cabin, our structure, our happy place,” Monesitt said.

Officials say 393 people are working this fire from all over the country. The coronavirus certainly adds a new, complex layer in these emergency responses, and front-line crews are now sleeping in tents at a distance, wearing masks, undergoing temperature checks and having any possible symptoms tracked, on top of long days in hot and dry conditions.

“Literally the hours are so long here, you make the decision of an hour more of sleep, or (if) you’re going to get a shower that night,” Utterback said. “This could be more of a campaign than a battle.”

Incident Command tells the Problem Solvers they are not regularly testing firefighters and workers for COVID-19.

The fire is now four miles away from the northwest edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. Out of an abundance of caution, the park has temporarily shut down a dozen trails and 20 campsites in the remote area.