Crews battled a fire at an abandoned warehouse Monday, May 29, 2023. (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire near 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to DFD, the amount of fire warranted crews to attack the fire defensively after completing initial searches.

DFD said the warehouse is currently abandoned.

Fire at an abandoned warehouse in Denver (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

As of 7 p.m., the fire was under control. Fire investigators were on the scene.