GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is reporting a fire that has sparked between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum.

Update 4:59 p.m.: The closure on I-70 has been moved from the Main Glenwood Exit to mile marker 87 at the West Rifle Exit.

Officials are battling a fire that is burning along Interstate 70 near milepost 137. This is near the area where the Grizzly Creek Fire burned back in 2020.

All lanes are closed in both directions, and there is no estimated time to reopen. Alternate routes are advised.

This is a breaking news story, updates will be made as they become available.