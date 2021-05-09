No injuries in Aurora residential fire, all pets rescued

Fire at Aurora residential building (photo from Aurora Fire)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Aurora Fire Rescue crews are combating a structure fire in a multi-family residential building in the 400 block of S. Kalispell Way. The fire is currently under control, officials reported.

AFR are searching for people and pets that might be inside but there are no reports of trapped or injured residents. Pets are currently being rescued from the impacted apartment units.

All residents and pets have been safely evacuated with no injuries. Unfortunately, 3 residents will be displaced from their homes. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

