DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire Department was battling a fire at the restaurant Dozens near 13th and Cherokee Street.

Crews responded to a “well-involved” two-story building fire. Denver Fire confirmed the flames were pouring out from a building located at 236 West 13th Ave. The breakfast restaurant Dozens is located there.

Denver Fire reported from their initial investigation that the fire started in the kitchen and then found its way to the second floor.

Denver Fire responded to a two-story structure fire near Civic Center Park. (Photo: Denver Fire Department)

According to FOX31’s Rogelio Mares, multiple engines were on scene and firefighters were on the roof. The fire appeared to be under control and less smoke was visible at 7 p.m.

Dozens closes at 2 p.m. daily. Fire crews confirmed no injuries were reported.

13th and Cherokee Street sits southwest of Civic Center Park where large crowds have gathered to celebrate PrideFest in Denver. A large smoke plume can be seen from the event.

Traffic is still a concern in the area, and fire crews are asking drivers to find alternative routes.