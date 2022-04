DENVER (KDVR) — Denver firefighters are working on a fire in the Berkeley neighborhood.

The location of the blaze is 4390 Tennyson Street. Denver Fire tweeted that no one is reported hurt.

Denver Fire battling structure fire (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

“Crews are continuing firefighting efforts to get to the seat of the fire. Firefighters will pulled from the building because of the extent of the fire. Defensive operations are taking place,” Denver Fire said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.