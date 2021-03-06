Crews battling brush fire near Horse Mountain in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A brush fire reported on Saturday morning has grown to 85 acres near Horse Mountain at the end of 39 Road, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze is burning on Bureau of Land Management and private land. Dry conditions and wind are fueling the fire which was discovered burning around 25 acres at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say no structures are in danger and they plan on having it contained by tonight.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, BLM, Clifton Fire, Palisade Fire, Central Orchard Mesa Fire, East Orchard Mesa Fire, Lands End Fire are all working to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.