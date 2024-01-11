DENVER (KDVR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a welding supply shop in Denver early Thursday morning.

The Denver Fire Department tweeted about the blaze just after 4 a.m. Crews responded to the structure fire near South Federal Boulevard and West Florida in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

Around 30 minutes later, Denver Fire updated the fire to a second alarm, which meant the possibility of danger increased and more crews were needed.

Because the blaze occurred at a welding supply shop, firefighters said they faced a multitude of unique obstacles including difficulty accessing the building and a unique fuel load.

FOX31 had a crew at the scene where two fire trucks used cranes to put water on the fire. Several firefighters were also using hoses to suppress the flames.

Thankfully, about an hour later just before 5 a.m., Denver Fire confirmed the blaze was under control. However, firefighters will be at the scene throughout the morning as they work to ensure all hot spots are extinguished.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

Southbound Federal Boulevard was closed but has since been reopened.