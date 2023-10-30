DENVER (KDVR) — After 12 long years, rock band Creed is returning to the stage, and they are making a stop in Denver.

The band announced the “Summer of ’99 Tour” with a video on X, formally known as Twitter.

The band split up for the second time in 2012, and nearly a decade later, Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips and Brian Marshall are touring once again.

For a tour that has been 12 years in the making, Creed is bringing several guests with them on the road, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven. The guest appearances will vary by city.

Creed will return to Colorado on Sept. 7, 2024, and perform at the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. According to AXS, who is selling the tickets, Creed will be accompanied by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

The 40-city North American tour comes after the band decided to do a reunion show on a cruise.

Stapp, Tremonti, Marshall and Phillips stopped touring together in 2012 after scoring smashes like “One,” “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “My Sacrifice,” according to Billboard.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Creed’s show at Fiddler’s Green will go on sale through AXS.

Presale tickets will go on sale in just two days on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Another presale will happen on Halloween on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

Ticket information is limited right now. The band has not announced when the general sale will be, but fans can expect it to happen shortly after the presales.

Be sure to keep up with AXS for all ticket information.