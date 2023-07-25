DENVER (KDVR) — If you have ever wandered the trails of Breckenridge, you may have come across Isak Heartstone, a 15-foot-tall wooden troll sculpture. The troll is a fan favorite among visitors, and now the creator of the sculpture is planning to build another one in Colorado.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo created the sculpture back in 2018 out of recycled and local material. His troll sculptures have gained recognition worldwide, and now Dambo is heading out on a road trip across the U.S. to build 10 more trolls in a tour he is calling “Way of the Bird King.”

His second Colorado build will be in the Cripple Creek, Victor area.

As part of his dream road trip, Dambo will be in Cripple Creek from July 27 through Aug. 4. He described the trip as a “massive project,” and will need lots of help.

“It’s a massive project and me, the crew, my two boys and wife, will probably need a lot of help, so write me if you want to volunteer, have wood to recycle, suggest places to go in our spare time, are a content creator who wants to collaborate, invite us to a party or suggest a great place for a burger,” said Dambo on Instagram.

Dambo is working alongside the nonprofit Gold Camp District Impact Group. They are asking the community to donate any materials they have. They have also set up a GoFundMe to raise money to complete the project.

According to the impact group, parts of the troll will be made in Dambo’s workshop in Copenhagen and shipped to Teller County.

The troll’s name and design will remain a secret until its unveiling.

Follow along on Dambo’s journey

The artist has been posting about his road trip all over social media. He posts detailed vlogs on his YouTube where he describes the process of building the trolls. Most recently, Dambo and his team were finishing up a troll in Germfask, Michigan, and in a matter of days, he will be in Teller County.

Aside from Cripple Creek, Dambo is creating sculptures in the following U.S. cities:

Hainesport, New Jersey

South Londonderry, Vermont

Germfask, Michigan

Victor/Cripple Creek, Colorado

Portland, Oregon

Bainbridge Island, Washington

Lincoln Park, Washington

Issaquah, Washington

Vashon Island, Washington

Washington State’s fifth location to be determined

An unveiling event will be held in Victor once the troll is completed.