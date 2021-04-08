Crazy crow drops rock on car in Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County woman whose car was damaged by a rock said she was shocked to find out she was a victim of a “fly-by.”

Krista Keller came out of a Castle Rock restaurant to find her windshield shattered and a large rock nearby.

“I just assumed somebody had maybe come by and threw a rock at it, I was curious as to why anybody would do that in broad daylight,” Keller said.

So she called Castle Rock police, who investigated, checking nearby surveillance cameras. Within a few days, they found their suspect.

“It was probably one of the funniest calls I’ve ever received. He said I have good news bad news. The good news is we found out who did it. The bad news they are only 10 inches tall,” Keller said.

It turned out to be a crow that dropped the rock while flying over Keller’s car. Castle Rock PD slowed down the video and shared it on social media, where it’s been viewed thousands of times.

Castle Rock PD’s public information officer, Taylor Temby said, “It’s one of those stories when someone tells you it, you think that’s funny, but you don’t actually believe them until there’s proof.”

“A lot of puns were flying around … no pun intended. It was actually one of my commanders that said ‘no harm no fowl. Well, maybe a little harm from a little fowl,’” Temby said.

“My husband and I were pleasantly surprised that rather than it being an act of vandalism, it really turned out to be a lighthearted story,” Keller said. “With all the craziness in the world right now, it’s fun to get a chuckle out of it.”

But she said even after seeing the video, it’s still hard to believe. “We had actually seen the rock. I thought how could a crow hold that in their mouth long enough? But I guess long enough to get it off the ground and bomb my car,” Keller said.