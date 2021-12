DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has caused serious injuries Thursday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Bruce Randolph Avenue.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, according to DPD.

The crash is under investigation.

#HeadsUP: #DPD is investigating a #traffic crash with serious injuries involving a pedestrian and a motorist in the area of Colorado & Bruce Randolph. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/GM3RFGfOhA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 9, 2021