CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash with injuries involved shut down traffic on westbound Arapahoe Road and northbound Havana Street on Saturday night, Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash occurred at the intersection of the two roads around 5:30 p.m. ASO traffic team is investigating and tweeted #dontdrinkanddrive, insinuating alcohol may be a factor in this crash.

