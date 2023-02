DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police were investigating after a crash with serious injuries at 3rd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard sent four people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

At 1:09 p.m., DPD said three motorists were involved.

Four people were transported with unknown injuries.

DPD reported this incident separately from another crash that injured four people Saturday afternoon at 10th Avenue and Hazel Court.

