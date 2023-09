DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora investigated a crash with serious injuries Saturday afternoon in the area of East Quincy Avenue and Parker Road.

As a result of the crash, all northbound traffic on Parker Road at Quincy Avenue was closed as of 1:37 p.m., and expected to remain closed for several hours.

According to police, multiple people were taken to hospitals with varying injures.

Details were limited, police said, and the investigation was still active.