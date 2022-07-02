JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – (Update) CDOT has moved this vehicle to the side of the highway, and now U.S. 6 is back open. You are advised to still use caution as emergency vehicles are still in the area.

(Original Post) A single car rollover along U.S. Highway 6 has shut down traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Jefferson County Sheriffs said that there were no injuries reported and Highway 6 between Golden and exit 119 has been closed in both directions until further notice.

US 6 closure between I-70 and CO 83. (CDOT)

Avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. FOX31 will update this story as CDOT releases new information.

The Colorado State Patrol is handling the incident as of now.