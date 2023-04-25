AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department was investigating a single-car crash that involved a female driver and a young child Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., on South Quentin Way and East Iliff Avenue near the Heather Ridge neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a young child inside the car. Both were immediately taken to a local hospital. Police said the female driver was pronounced dead because of the injuries she received during the crash.

APD said the status of the child is unknown at this time.

Traffic was diverted eastbound on Iliff from Peoria Street to Revere Street during the investigation.

APD is investigating the crash and did not say what caused the crash or what factors may have been involved.