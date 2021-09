LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash has killed at least one person on Monday afternoon, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Bear Creek Boulevard and West Morrison Road around 4:30 p.m. The area was shut down for more than 3 hours while an investigation and cleanup took place.

The intersection is now open after this fatal traffic crash. The crash is still under investigation. https://t.co/a9WlNSokkr — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 28, 2021