DENVER (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve that also led to a woman and toddler suffering serious injuries has now been identified.

On Monday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said an off-duty deputy was killed in a crash in Weld County.

On Tuesday, the agency identified the deputy as 31-year-old Joshua Maloy, of Greeley.

Maloy had been employed by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for two years and nine months after serving nine and a half years with the U.S. Marine Corps. The agency shared that Maloy was a “beloved husband, father, and deputy.”

State Patrol gives preliminary details of deadly crash

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a 36-year-old woman from Loveland was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on Weld Country Road 49 at around 5:21 p.m. Maloy was driving a Toyota Tacoma on southbound Weld County Road 49.

CSP said the woman crossed the center double-yellow-line painted median into the southbound lanes and allegedly hit Maloy’s car head-on. After the impact, the woman’s car continued northeast and re-entered the northbound lanes before coming to a stop.

The deputy’s vehicle traveled off the west side of the road following the impact.

Maloy was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman had two young children in her car at the time of the crash. According to CSP, the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 2-year-old girl also suffered serious injuries and a 1-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

CSP confirmed all four people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

At this time, CSP said alcohol, drugs and excessive speed were not factors in the crash.