AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating a crash that killed one male on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 18th Avenue and Chambers Road around 5:45 p.m. Northbound Chambers Road was closed for an extended period of time.

Officials initially reported a crash with one driver having serious bodily injury. The update reporting the male driver had died was posted at 8:18 p.m.

More information will be provided. Check back for updates.