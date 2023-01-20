A serious car crash on I-25 in Mead on Jan. 20, 2023. (Credit: Mountain View Fire Rescue)

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) – A serious crash along Interstate-25 has left multiple people hospitalized and a portion of the roadway shut down to traffic.

A tweet posted at 1:06 p.m. on Friday by Mountain View Fire Rescue revealed that personnel with the department were responding to what they described as a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 just passed exit 243 in Mead.

MVFR said that this serious crash involved two tractor-trailers and three cars. They verified that multiple people required transport to a nearby hospital.

Again, the northbound lanes of I-25 have been shut down near exit 243, so if you are in the area you are advised to use alternate routes.

What led up to this crash is still under investigation and FOX31 will bring you updates as they are provided.