Crash investigation continues after crime spree kills mother of 4

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation into the death of a mother of four continues after a crime spree involving a carjacking ends deadly.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Littleton Police told FOX31 a man tried unsuccessfully to steal a car at Big Daddy’s Pizza near South Broadway and Littleton Boulevard on Thursday, July 15 shortly before 10 p.m. Police say the man then left the area on a bike headed southbound on Broadway but was struck by a car near Jameson.

He managed to run away and steal a car near Broadway and Dry Creek Road.

Witnesses said they saw a white sedan driving erratically before crossing the center line of the road and crashing into another car near Adams.

The crash killed Heidi Glover, a mother of four.

Arapahoe County told FOX31 that the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team will continue this investigation in addition to Littleton Police since so many crimes were involved.

A GoFundMe is set up to support Glover’s family.