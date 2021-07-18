Crash investigation continues after crime spree kills mother of 4

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation into the death of a mother of four continues after a crime spree involving a carjacking ends deadly.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Littleton Police told FOX31 a man tried unsuccessfully to steal a car at Big Daddy’s Pizza near South Broadway and Littleton Boulevard on Thursday, July 15 shortly before 10 p.m. Police say the man then left the area on a bike headed southbound on Broadway but was struck by a car near Jameson.

He managed to run away and steal a car near Broadway and Dry Creek Road.

Witnesses said they saw a white sedan driving erratically before crossing the center line of the road and crashing into another car near Adams.

The crash killed Heidi Glover, a mother of four.

Arapahoe County told FOX31 that the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team will continue this investigation in addition to Littleton Police since so many crimes were involved.

A GoFundMe is set up to support Glover’s family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories