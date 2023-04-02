ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — All southbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard were closed at West 77th Avenue in Arvada due to a crash.

The Arvada Police Department was investigating a crash between a car and a bicyclist. APD said that due to the investigation, all southbound lanes of Wads were closed at West 77th Avenue. The area is just north of the Indian Tree Golf Club.

The driver did remain on scene, but the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and to take an alternate route from Sheridan south to 72nd Avenue.