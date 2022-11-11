GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck Friday in Greeley.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue.

Witnesses who were at the scene of the crash before officers arrived began performing life-saving measures on the 75-year-old man who had been hit by a truck.

Officers with Greeley Police and Garden City Police Departments took over when they arrived, using CPR compressions. They were ultimately unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck involved in this crash stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with the Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit, which is now leading this investigation.

GPD clarified that speed alcohol and drugs “do not appear to be contributing factors” in this crash.

The Weld County Coroner will release the identity of the man killed once his next of kin has been informed.

If you witnessed this accident or have information that could help investigators, please call the GPD at 970-373-9402.