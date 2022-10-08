DENVER (KDVR) – A crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian temporarily left part of Corona Street closed as of Saturday evening, but it has since been reopened.

The Denver Police Department said that they are investigating a crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North Corona Street, leaving the pedestrian involved with serious injuries.

According to DPD, the motorist stayed on the scene, and the extent of the injuries sustained by the pedestrian are not life-threatening.

