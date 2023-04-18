DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a major crash that is impacting the morning commute on Interstate 25 Tuesday.

The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m. on I-25 between University and Downing Street near Washington Park.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which impacted both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the crash is impacting traffic. According to Denver Police, one northbound lane on I-25 is closed at University and southbound I-25 is reduced to two lanes.

SkyFOX was over the crash where cleanup crews were working to clear the scene. Photos from SkyFOX show a box truck facing the wrong direction in the southbound lanes, and the front of the truck was damaged.

A crash involving multiple drivers on Interstate 25 impacted traffic Tuesday morning.

The center median dividing the north and southbound lanes was also damaged and crews were working to clean the area. Police did not say how long it would take to repair the median.

DPD is asking drivers to take alternate routes while traffic is impacted.