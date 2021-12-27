Crash closes WB I-70 at Loveland Pass; Full I-70 closure planned for Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash west of Eisenhower Tunnel forced the closure of westbound Interstate 70 between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne on Monday morning.

Winter driving conditions continue through the mountain areas, and officials are also planning on completely closing I-70 starting at 9 a.m. for winter maintenance operations as crews work to mitigate avalanches.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the Vail exit, and westbound I-70 will be closed at the Leadville exit.

Head to FOX31’s traffic page to view real-time traffic updates.