JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple crashes closed southbound Interstate 25 near Johnstown Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of 1:08 p.m., all units were cleared and the road was reopened in both directions, according to Front Range Fire Rescue.

The closure was between Colorado Highway 402 and Colorado Highway 60.

CDOT said people should expect delays.

Traffic cameras showed standstill traffic on the interstate in areas, with some people exiting their vehicles to walk around at one point.

Details about the crashes were not available.