DENVER (KDVR) – A crash on Sunday morning left a portion of Interstate 25 closed to all northbound traffic, but officials have since reopened it.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the impacted stretch of I-25 where the crash occurred was between Lincoln Street and Santa Fe, also known as US 85.

What led up to this crash and the status of those involved is not known at this time, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released.