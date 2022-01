CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers in the Castle Rock area of a crash that has shut down parts of I-25.

CDOT tweeted about the crash at 11:43 a.m. Three left lanes are closed along I-25 northbound between the Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway exits.

Traffic is able to get by along the right shoulder.

