Crash caught on camera highlights speeding problem on Denver street

DENVER (KDVR) — A crash between a sedan and truck on 13th Avenue and Eudora Street knocked out power to the Hale neighborhood and brought to light the bigger issue with speeding drivers in the area.

“It was pretty remarkable: the electricity, the sparks and a lot of damage,” Ty Tomlinson, who owns the home right outside where the crash happened, said.

Tomlinson said he bought the home on the corner 20 years ago. He said when the crash happened Sunday, his home surveillance camera caught the whole thing on video.

“They collided and basically knocked the car up to here and the truck hit the pole,” Tomlinson said.

He said he feels lucky his 4-year-old son wasn’t out in the front yard when the crash happened and was happy the electricity pole took most of the hit.

“I do feel good there is a hill leading up but at that rate of speed, he would have ended up in our dining room,” Tomlinson said.

According to the Denver Police Department, they are still investigating the crash. FOX31 and Channel 2 did request accident and speeding ticket records for cars on 13th Avenue from Forest to Dexter Streets.

“A lot of cross-town traffic uses this road. I feel like they use this as a highway in avoiding Colfax,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said the city installed speed trackers, but he said they don’t do much to slow people down. He said he and his wife can see the sign from their bedroom window, and in the middle of the night, they often see people getting clocked going 60, 70 and 80 miles per hour.

He said neighbors want to see speedbumps, stop signs or lights or roundabouts put in on 13th and 14th Avenues to slow people down.

FOX31 and Channel 2 also reached out to Xcel Energy to see how often electricity poles are hit by cars on 13th Avenue.