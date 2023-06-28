SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash Wednesday afternoon involving multiple vehicles and a bus has closed an eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 at McCaslin Boulevard in Superior. Multiple people were injured.

While officials said people were transported to hospitals from the scene, an exact number of people injured was not known.

A “Flatiron Flyer” bus could be seen at the crash site. The rapid transit buses, operated by RTD, run from Boulder to Denver with a station near the location of the crash.

Lanes have been reopening as the scene is cleared. The eastbound lanes run toward the Denver area.

This is a breaking story. For updates, check back to this story and watch FOX31 News.