Driver dies after crashing through retaining wall in DIA parking garage, falling 2 floors

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say one person is dead after crashing through a retaining wall and falling two levels at the west terminal of Denver International Airport (DEN).

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m.. Investigators say the driver was on the sixth floor and went through a retaining wall and fell down to the fourth floor.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the driver to crash. The victim’s name, gender and age have not been released.

DIA said that all passenger traffic (parking, pick up, drop off) is being directed to the east side of the airport while Denver police investigate the crash.

Travelers are encouraged to use DIA’s interactive map to see where they need to go once inside of the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.