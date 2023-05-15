CRAIG, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators believe a threat that shut down a Colorado school on Monday was intended for a school in North Carolina.

Other schools with the same acronym as Craig Middle School — CMS — may have received similar alerts, according to a letter from Jill Hafey, Moffat County School District superintendent.

More than 1,000 schools may have been affected by the threat, she said. While officials in Moffat County believe Craig Middle to be safe, they will implement extra security measures nonetheless.

“Moffat County school and law enforcement are confident that there is no threat to our students and staff attending our schools. Moffat County’s law enforcement will continue with extra presence on and around school campuses through the end of the school year,” Hafey said in the release.

Classes at Craig Middle School will resume as normal on Tuesday.

The district initially said it received a message Sunday about a threat to “CMS,” but the threat was not specific to Craig Middle School.

The message was shared through Snapchat and named a few teachers. The district said none of those teachers were employed at Craig Middle School.

Hafey said all Safe2Tell reports that came in about the threat “have been investigated thoroughly.” The superintendent encouraged the school community to continue to report such concerns as they arise.

“Again, thank you to those that reported and contacted school personnel, myself, law enforcement, and Safe2Tell with these concerns last night,” Hafey said. “It takes an entire community to keep our kids safe.”