CRAIG, Colo. (KDVR) — A middle school in northern Colorado is closed Monday due to a threat reported to Safe2Tell.

According to the Moffat County School District, Craig Middle School will not be in session on May 15.

The district said they received a message on Sunday about a threat to “CMS,” however the threat was not specific to Craig Middle School. The message was shared through Snapchat and named a few teachers. The district said none of those teachers were employed at Craig Middle School.

Due to the many unknowns, the district decided to cancel classes at the middle school. The district is emphasizing that there has not been a direct threat made against the school, but they are acting out of an abundance of caution.

In regards to the rest of the school district, additional security measures will be in place including increased law enforcement presence at elementary and high schools.

“We understand that incidents like these can cause anxiety and worry among our students, staff and families, but we want to assure you we are doing everything possible to keep your children safe while they are at school,” said the district in an email.

The school district is working with Moffat County law enforcement to investigate the threat.