Metro Denver police agencies cracking down on street racing

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thirty-four metro Denver police agencies are now combining resources to try and combat illegal street racing.

Colorado State Patrol said on April 18, 280 citations were issued and four arrests were made during a joint operation.

Several drivers were issued citations for trespassing after causing damage to parking lots, as well.

“We’re just letting people know we’re going to be out there, and we’re going to be working to put a stop to it,” CSP Sgt. Blake White said.

Sgt. White says the activity has grown in recent months, with people racing on major highways, and even on residential streets.

“We’re typically not talking 10, 15 miles an hour over, we’re talking 100 miles plus,” he said. “So these speeds that they’re at are incredibly dangerous.”

In Broomfield, police said they issued more than 50 tickets on Sunday alone, including 10 that were directly tied to street racing.

“The highest speed that we were able to stop someone and ticket them for, was 108 miles per hour,” Rachel Welte said.

She said most of the initial stops were for speed, but that officers were frequently finding additional problems.

“No insurance, driving with a suspended license, expired plates,” she said. “We also were stopping people for improper mufflers, so they were too loud.”

Earlier this month, Denver Police say a woman was killed, after a man crashed into her car while street racing downtown.

In Aurora, street racers caused gridlock on I-225 last month, with an estimated 600-800 cars involved.

“There are safe alternatives to racing on the street,” White said.

State Patrol is asking people to find a local raceway instead. Every Wednesday night, they host a “Take it to the Track” event at Bandimere Speedway, where drivers can race in a much safer environment.

“If you want to get that need for speed out in a safe location, we do a program called take it to the track at Bandimere Speedway,” White said. “And it’s a great alternative to putting yourself and others in danger.”

Sgt. White said street racing is difficult to monitor because groups often outnumber available officers, so he said public help is necessary.

“We know that this isn’t going to stop overnight,” he says. “We ask that the public continue to contact us.”



You can report street racing anonymously at ReportStreetRacing.com.