CPW: Woman ‘very lucky’ after surviving bear attack in Manitou Springs with minor injuries

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a woman who survived a bear attack in Manitou Springs Thursday night is “very lucky” she suffered only minor injuries.

CPW says it is searching for a sow and her two cubs. The agency said the bears charged the woman, knocked her down and clawed her back.

The woman has three scratches on her back but was not seriously injured and did not go to the hospital.

CPW says a few minutes after the attack, a bear chased a different person in the same block just south of downtown Manitou Springs.

Manitou Springs police alerted CPW about the attack Friday morning.

CPW is asking anyone who sees bears in Manitou Springs to contact the agency.

According to Cody Wigner, CPW wildlife manager, the woman who was attacked is “very lucky” she wasn’t more seriously hurt.

On Friday morning, a man was seriously injured in a bear attack in the Aspen area.