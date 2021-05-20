CPW trying to find person responsible for illegally shooting pelican in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for illegally shooting an American White Pelican.

The pelican was found in the open space off Industrial Lane and Brainard Drive, according to CPW.

CPW officers believe the pelican was shot in or around Broomfield sometime over the last week.

“Although these large birds are quite common, they are protected under both federal & state law,” shared CPW on Thursday.

If you have any information, you can do so anonymously by contacting Colorado Operation Game Thief 1-877-265-6648.