DENVER (KDVR) — Elk mating season starts in mid-September but one bull elk got started early. Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped him out with wires caught in its antlers.

This is more common than you think, and you may be seeing a lot more of it soon. Male elk rub their antlers against trees to impress females or show dominance. It’s exhibited as males shedding drying velvet from their antlers before the rut, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

CPW found one elk with wires caught in his antlers. A wildlife officer and the Estes Park Police Department helped the bull elk by darting him so the officer could safely get closer, CPW said when sharing a video on X, formally known as Twitter.

“This could become a frequent call as we’re nearing the rut time of year. Elk will be rubbing their antlers over all kinds of surfaces, including but not limited to hammocks, swings, tires, and things in your backyard. Please help them and us by securing these before the rut,” posted CPW.

Elk become more aggressive during this time of year. It’s best to stay a safe distance away from them, even if they have something caught in their antlers. For further assistance, contact CPW at 303-297-1192.