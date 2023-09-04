Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers rescued a young bull moose that was tangled in a hammock Monday. (Viewer provided photo)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers rescued a young bull moose that was tangled in a hammock Monday.

The moose got its antlers tangled in a hammock in a yard in the downtown area of Steamboat Springs.

CPW said officers used a tranquilizer to sedate the moose so they could get him untangled from the hammock.

Once the moose was untangled and woke up, CPW said he went on his way.

“This is a good reminder if you’re not using your hammock, volleyball net, or anything similar an animal could get its antlers caught in to take it down,” a CPW spokesperson said.

CPW said this is especially important during this time of the year as male moose begin rubbing newly formed antlers on things like trees to shed the velvet.