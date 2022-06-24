LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials came across a unique situation early Friday afternoon when they discovered a bear that had climbed into a tree in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The 2-year-old sow appeared to be searching for her bare necessities in the video captured by a CPW official.

The female bear has since been captured and is now on her way to the mountains where CPW plans to release her.

In a tweet, CPW said the bear is in good condition after being removed from the Safeway parking lot, located at North Wilson Avenue and Highway 34 in Loveland.