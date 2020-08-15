CPW officers remove rope wrapped around moose’s antlers, neck in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers removed a rope that was tangled around a moose’s neck and antlers in Boulder County.

A visitor to the Brainard Lakes Recreation Area spotted the moose Thursday morning. At the time, CPW said it was aware of the moose and had been trying to locate it.

On Friday evening, two CPW officers found the moose west of Lake Isabelle near Pawnee Pass. They tranquilized it and removed the rope.

CPW said the bull moose had its ear tagged previously and is estimated to be at least 6 or 7 years old.

The animal did have some wounds from the rope being wrapped around its neck and ears. However, CPW said it is confident they will heal and the moose will be in good condition for the upcoming rut.

“Other than the cuts sustained from the rope around its chin and ears, the bull moose was in really good body condition. Wildlife officers said it easily weighed over 1,000 pounds,” CPW said via Twitter.

— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 15, 2020