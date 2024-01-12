DENVER (KDVR) — A doll that was left behind at Eldorado Canyon State Park last Thursday has been busy helping staff and making memories.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Kara Van Hoose told FOX31 that a park staff found the doll perched on top of Supremacy Rock, which is a popular destination for hikers and climbers.

She said it didn’t look like the doll was dropped, and they think it may have been placed there by a kid who was perhaps doing something else in the park.

It was found with what Van Hoose described as a handmade blanket or shawl. She said it looked like the doll was beloved, especially considering someone took the time to make a blanket for her.

“We just want her to find her owner, she is clearly loved,” Van Hoose said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for the owner of a doll that was found at Eldorado Canyon State Park last Thursday. (Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

For the last week, the doll has been hanging out at the visitors center at Eldorado Canyon State Park. Van Hoose said the doll has been enjoying her stay, too.

When maintenance staff go out on a job, she said they invite the doll to go with and explore the park along the way. The doll has been rock climbing, going on adventures and helping visitors at the window.

While park staff have taken good care of her and enjoyed her company, Van Hoose said they just hope to reunite her with her owner.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the rightful owner can find her at the visitors center or by calling 303-494-3943.