CPW looking for driver who hit a bear on Highway 285, possibly illegally removed it

A road sign warning drivers to be on the lookout for bears crossing the highway in Sequoia National Park in California.

MORRISON, Colo. (KDR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it is looking for a driver who hit a bear on Highway 285 near Windy Point on Tuesday night and may have illegally removed part of it.

The Colorado State Patrol said it was called to respond to the scene around 9:30 p.m., along with CPW. When CSP and CPW arrived on scene, part of the bear had been removed.

CSP said that under state law, all crashes must be reported. CPW responds to take the carcasses of certain animals, bears are one of those. Yes, the animal is dead, but cutting off and stealing parts are against the law.

CSP is looking for anyone who saw something in the area between 9:30 p.m. and midnight, and possibly a small gold pickup.

If you have any information, contact CPW or CSP at 303-329-4501.