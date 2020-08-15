CPW: Bear euthanized after biting Douglas County man who likely fed it

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — A bear was euthanized Friday morning after biting a man who likely fed the animal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

According to CPW, the bear bit a Larkspur man’s hand Friday morning outside the man’s home.

The man went to a local hospital, was treated and released.

CPW received a call at 7:10 a.m. Friday reporting the incident. Officers responded and searched the area for the bear. The animal returned to the home and was euthanized at 9:50 a.m., CPW said.

“Due to the nature of the incident and the bear inflicting injury to a human, by state policy that animal must be euthanized,” CPW said in a statement. “The circumstances surrounding the bite appear to involve feeding and habituation, and are currently being investigated.”

The agency again reminded people to not feed wildlife.

“People think they are doing the right thing by feeding wildlife and that it helps them out when in fact that selfish action causes them to lose their wild nature, is harmful to their wellbeing and in some cases causes them to become dangerous,” CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie said.

The bear will be taken to CPW’s lab for a necropsy. It will be tested for rabies.

The Tri-County Health Department has been notified of the incident.

“The unlawful feeding of bears and all wildlife is a problem in Larkspur and the greater area and it needs to stop,” Wildlife Officer Sean Dodd said. “This is a prime example of why laws are in place that prohibit those actions, it leads to the habituation of our wildlife and creates a public safety issue.”