MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for the person responsible for killing a mule deer buck five miles northwest of Craig.

According to CPW, Wildlife officers found the dead deer on Oct. 7 near Moffat County Road 31. It was estimated the deer was killed with a rifle between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

“If you saw something, say something,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Schwolert. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information on this poaching case is asked to call Officer Schwolert at (970) 706-9874. Tippers can anonymously give information through Operation Game Thief by calling (877) 265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

CPW reminds the public that poaching could lead to misdemeanor charges, and affects not only other sportspeople of legal game, but the landowner of the property on which the deer was killed as well.