FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Federal Heights Fire Department responded to a call of an unresponsive teen at Water World on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Water World, which is about 10 miles north of Denver in Federal Heights, on reports of a teenager with breathing problems who was found unresponsive in the park. The fire department received the call at 2:59 p.m. and firefighters arrived at 3:06 p.m.

Water World staff performed CPR before transporting the teen to North Suburban Medical Center and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

The incident happened over a busy Labor Day weekend and just two days before the end of the park’s 2022 season. Water World closed for the year on Sept. 5.

Water World is one of America’s largest water parks and employs more than 300 certified lifeguards, according to its website.

The Federal Heights Fire Department did not provide an update on the status of the teen, but this story will be updated once that information is available.