Cowboyed up for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days parade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Cheyenne Tuesday morning for the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days parade. Not only was the parade good for everyone’s spirits, but for retailer’s pocketbooks as well.

Men, women and horses gathered in front of the pristine and historic Capitol building for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days parade.

“Everything has to be Western themed in order to be in the parade,” parade coordinator Colin Hess said.

Everybody got that memo. Cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers and spectators – just about everyone was cowboyed up.

It was great for rodeo and retail, which did not escape Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins.

“This is Christmas in July for our retailers so believe me this is a big deal,” he said.

For Cheyenne resident Emma Cloud, it wasn’t commerce but culture that she appreciates about the parade.

“It’s a good culture. You got the new and the old all mixed together,” said Cloud.

Lee Marriott and family drove 11 hours from Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri to be part of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“We have a good time, everybody treats us good, we are out here with a lot of good people, and it’s just kind of a vacation,” said Marriott.

People come and go, but the celebrated history that is Cheyenne Frontier Days is here to stay.