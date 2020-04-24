Cow elk rescued from abandoned mine shaft in southwest Colorado

CREEDE, Colo. (KDVR) — You never really when life will throw you a curveball. For Chere Waters, it happened in the most unlikely of places.

She and a friend were hiking near Creede, Colorado last Saturday when they Waters suddenly felt the urge to hike off trail to an old mine shaft she had visited about 15 years ago.

“It’s probably one of the scariest-looking holes in the ground you’ve ever seen,” she said.

Waters says she knows it sounds crazy, but she then felt like she needed to look into the hole.

“I told my friend, ‘I’m gong to get on my belly and crawl to the side of the hole and I want you to hold my ankles,'” she said.

Waters peered over the edge and saw something unexpected: a cow elk trapped and hungry, 30 feet below.

“It was pretty upsetting. It was shocking. I’m still actually losing sleep over the whole thing,” she said.

Waters and her friend hiked back to get help. Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers sprang into action.

“I’ve never seen so many knots and wenches and ropes around trees,” Waters said.

After several hours of tedious work, crews managed to pull the 250-pound tranquilized animal from the mine.

“I had chills. It was just an extremely emotional moment,” Waters said.

Unfortunately, animals and even people fall into abandoned mine shafts in Colorado every year.

The state estimates there are upwards of 23,000 abandoned mines across the state.

Most wildlife is not rescued. This elk was one of the few exceptions, thanks to a woman who just had a hunch she really can’t explain.

“It’s a God thing. I’m just thankful. It was an opportunity for a big group of humans to save a life,” Waters said.